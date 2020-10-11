Series Summary: Winners of three straight division titles, the Braves are still looking for their first pennant since 1999. They finally won a playoff series for the first time since 2001 when they beat Cincinnati in the first round, holding the Reds scoreless over 22 innings in a two-game sweep at home. Atlanta had dropped 10 straight postseason rounds. ... Then the Braves swept upstart Miami 3-0 in the Division Series to reach the NLCS for the first time in 19 years. They’ve thrown four shutouts in five playoff games and outscored their two opponents by a combined 24-5, but the competition gets much tougher here. ... For the first time during this pandemic-altered season, a limited number of fans from the general public will be allowed to attend these NLCS games, played at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark. ... This is the fourth postseason meeting between the clubs. The first three came in the NLDS, with Atlanta sweeping the Dodgers in 1996, and Los Angeles winning in four games in 2013 and 2018. The Dodgers also swept the Milwaukee Braves in the 1959 NL tiebreaker playoff. ... Dodgers and Braves ranked 1-2 in the majors this season in runs (349-348) and homers (118-103). LA also led the big leagues with a 3.02 ERA, while Atlanta was 15th at 4.41. ... Against the Marlins, d’Arnaud was 6 for 10 with two homers, two doubles and seven RBIs — the most by a catcher in a Division Series. ... Freeman, perhaps the favorite for NL MVP, is batting .167 (3 for 18) with one RBI in the playoffs — although that was a game-winning hit in the 13th inning against Cincinnati. ... Led by a power-packed lineup, the Braves won the NL East despite a wave of injuries and demotions from their rotation, including the loss of top starter Mike Soroka and veteran Cole Hamels. Fried stepped up to become a Cy Young Award contender, and Atlanta relied heavily on its outstanding bullpen. Once the playoffs rolled around, the Braves began getting terrific starts, too. The 22-year-old Anderson is 2-0 in two postseason games, permitting five hits while striking out 17 in 11 2/3 scoreless innings. ... The only other team to toss four shutouts in the first five games of a postseason was the 1905 New York Giants behind Hall of Famers Christy Mathewson and Joe McGinnity. Atlanta needs one shutout to match MLB record for one postseason set by the 2016 Indians over 15 games. Still, back of the rotation remains a huge question mark after Wright, and Snitker could go with a bullpen game or two.