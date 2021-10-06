October Glance: The Dodgers are in the playoffs for the ninth straight year and are defending their first World Series championship since 1988. ... They finished second to rival San Francisco by a game in the NL West in a race that went down to the last day of the regular season, snapping their streak of eight straight division titles. ... Their record of 106-56 is the best of any defending World Series champion since 1969, when divisional play began. ... They were an MLB-best 58-23 at home, ending the regular season on a franchise-record 15-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium. ... LA was 48-33 on the road. ... LHP Julio Urías became the first Dodgers pitcher to win 20 games since LHP Clayton Kershaw won 21 in 2014. ... The Dodgers pulled off a blockbuster deal at the July 30 trade deadline, getting Scherzer and Turner from Washington for prospects. Scherzer is a strong candidate for the NL Cy Young Award and Turner has made a case for NL MVP after winning his first batting title. He takes a career-high 19-game hitting streak into the wild-card game. ... Kershaw missed two months with left forearm inflammation and went back on the injured list last week for the same reason. ... OF Cody Bellinger spent time on the IL and has been mired in a season-long slump, which has cost him his starting spot. The 2019 NL MVP is hitting .165 with 10 HRs and 36 RBIs. ... 1B Albert Pujols could start against his old team after Max Muncy injured his left elbow on Sunday. Pujols has been a valuable and popular backup with the Dodgers after being cast aside by the Angels earlier this season. He won two World Series in St. Louis. ... Scherzer is 4-6 in 13 career games against the Cardinals. He beat them most recently on Sept. 6, going eight innings in a 5-1 win with 13 strikeouts. ... The Dodgers have lost to the Cardinals in their two most recent postseason matchups: a 2014 NLDS and the 2013 NLCS.