October Glance: The Giants are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 after setting a franchise record with 107 wins and clinching the division title on the final day of the regular season. ... San Francisco wasn’t picked to contend but outlasted the defending World Series champion Dodgers in one of the tightest division races ever. ... The Giants moved into first place for good on May 31 but never led by more than five games. ... This will be the first playoff meeting between the longtime rivals, although the Giants won regular-season tiebreaker series for the National League pennant in 1951 and 1962. ... Posey is the only player on the roster who was part of all three World Series champions in 2010, ’12 and ’14. Posey can join Sandy Koufax and Johnny Podres as the only NL players to win four titles with one franchise. ... The Giants set a franchise record with 241 HRs despite not having a single player hit 30. They had a record 17 players with at least five HRs. ... 1B Brandon Belt led the team with 29 HRs but went on the IL with a broken left thumb last week and will miss the series. ... The Giants set a record with 18 pinch-hit HRs, led by four from Austin Slater and three from Alex Dickerson. ... OF LaMonte Wade Jr. earned the nickname “Late Night LaMonte” thanks to six tying or go-ahead hits in Giants wins this season. Wade was 13 for 23 (.565) for the best average in the ninth inning (minimum 20 ABs) since Jim Thome hit .690 in 2004. ... Trade-deadline acquisition Kris Bryant ended the season in a 5-for-30 slump. ... San Francisco’s bullpen led the majors with a 2.99 ERA and featured six relievers who threw at least 50 innings with an ERA lower than 3.00. ... McGee is back as the closer after missing the final three weeks with an oblique injury. ... Rookie right-hander Camilo Doval played a big role down the stretch, throwing 14 1/3 scoreless innings in the final month with three saves.