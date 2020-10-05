Series Summary: The Marlins are in the playoffs for the first time since 2003, when they rallied past the Cubs in an NL Championship Series famous for the Steve Bartman episode at Wrigley Field and then beat the New York Yankees in the World Series. ... The Marlins topped the Cubs in the postseason again this year, sweeping two first-round games at Wrigley Field behind Alcantara and the 22-year-old Sanchez, who combined to allow one run over 11 2/3 innings in their two starts. Miami also got fine bullpen work and outscored the Cubs 7-1, giving up just nine hits. ... The Braves went 29-9 against the Marlins from 2018-19. Coincidentally, on Sept. 9 the Braves beat Miami by that same margin, 29-9, setting a National League record for runs in a game since 1900. ... After losing 105 games last year, Miami finished with a winning record for the first time since 2009. The club overcame a coronavirus outbreak at the start of the season that sidelined more than half the team, and navigated a closing stretch that included 28 games in 24 days. The acquisition of CF Starling Marte at the trade deadline and the emergence of rookie Sanchez in the rotation helped push them over the finish line. Marte, however, broke a bone in his left hand when he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Game 1 against the Cubs. He sat out Game 2 and it was unclear if he could be available against the Braves. ... Lopez had six wins during the regular season, double anyone else on the staff, but hasn’t pitched since Sept. 24. ... This is a franchise that tends to be an also-ran in the summer but dominant in October, with a 7-0 record in postseason series. That includes World Series titles in 1997 and 2003.