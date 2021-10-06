October Glance: Red Sox are back in the playoffs for first time since winning the 2018 World Series. They advanced by beating the rival New York Yankees 6-2 at home in AL wild-card game behind Eovaldi, with Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber hitting early homers off Gerrit Cole at Fenway Park. Alex Verdugo had three RBIs. ... Boston and Tampa Bay have split two previous postseason matchups. Rays took 2008 AL Championship Series in seven games to reach World Series for first time. Red Sox won 3-1 in 2013 ALDS on way to World Series title ... Boston finished fifth in AL East during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, making this the third time team has rebounded from a last-place finish to make the postseason. ... It is the first wild-card berth for the Red Sox since 2009, before the current one-game playoff was instituted in 2012. ... Boston led the division from April 8 to May 23, from June 19-23 and June 27 to July 30, a total of 84 days. ... Swept at home by Yankees from Sept. 24-26 to fall into third place but swept the Nationals in final three games of season to clinch top wild card. Finished eight games behind first-place Rays. ... Scored 334 of their 829 runs this season with two outs, most in the majors. ... Led the majors with 330 doubles. ... Six players had at least 20 homers, including J.D. Martinez (28), Bobby Dalbec (25) and Kiké Hernandez (20). ... Martinez was left off the wild-card roster following a freak injury at Washington in the season-finale Sunday, when he stumbled over second base while jogging out to his right-field position between innings and twisted his ankle. Usually the Red Sox designated hitter, Martinez batted .286 with 99 RBIs this season and his continued absence would be a huge blow to Boston’s lineup. But the Red Sox hope to have him back for this series. ... Eovaldi pitched six scoreless innings in his last regular-season start, against Baltimore on Sept. 29. Then he allowed just one run and four hits with eight Ks and no walks in the wild-card win over Yankees. The Red Sox have won eight of his past nine starts, including the playoff game. He led all AL qualified pitchers during regular season with 1.79 walks per nine innings, ranked second with 5.57 K/BB and seventh with 195 strikeouts.