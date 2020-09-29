Series Summary: The Reds took off in early September and earned their first playoff appearance since 2013. Cincinnati won six in a row beginning Sept. 13 and finished the season 11-3, including an extra-inning victory over Minnesota in the finale. The team won its last five series. The resurgence coincided with that of Votto, benched by Bell for three games when he was batting .191 in late August. The veteran slugger responded by batting .367 with three home runs in the next nine games and kept on hitting. ... Bauer won three of his last four starts. ... Cincinnati has three All-Star starters lined up for this series, while the injury-plagued Braves rotation was patched together all season behind Fried. ... The Reds haven’t advanced in the postseason since 1995, when they swept the Dodgers 3-0 in the Division Series before getting swept by Atlanta 4-0 in the NLCS. That was the only time these clubs have met in the playoffs.