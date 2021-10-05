October Glance: The White Sox are making consecutive postseason appearances for the first time in franchise history. They were a wild card last year and lost to Oakland in the first round of the playoffs. ... They won the AL Central for the first time since 2008, finishing 13 games ahead of second-place Cleveland. It was the club’s first season with at least 90 wins since it went 90-72 in 2006. ... Chicago was swept in a four-game series at Houston in June but took two of three from the Astros at home in July. ... The White Sox swept the Astros in the 2005 World Series, when Houston were in the National League, in the only previous postseason matchup between the teams. ... Rodón set career bests for wins, strikeouts and ERA in a breakout performance for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He went 1-0 with a sparkling 0.64 ERA in two starts against Houston this year, striking out 18 in 14 innings. But the All-Star left-hander was hampered by arm trouble down the stretch, and it’s unclear what he’ll be able to provide in the playoffs. ... Kopech pitched multiple innings in five of his last eight relief appearances in the regular season, including three innings in each of his last two outings. He could be the first man out of the bullpen if Rodón or another starter falters. ... Robert was a force after he returned from a right hip injury. He batted .350 with 12 homers and 35 RBIs in his last 43 games. He also hit .308 (4 for 13) with a homer and two RBIs in last year’s playoff series against the A’s. ... Grandal is in the playoffs for the seventh straight year. The switch-hitting catcher has a .125 (11 for 88) batting average with five homers and 12 RBIs in 36 career postseason games with the White Sox, Brewers and Dodgers.