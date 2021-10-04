October Glance: Red Sox and Yankees have met in the postseason four times, with New York winning in the 1999 and 2003 AL Championship Series and Boston winning in the 2004 ALCS and 2018 Division Series. In games, the Yankees lead 12-11. ... New York also won a famous one-game tiebreaker for AL East title at Fenway Park in 1978, which is considered a regular-season game. ... The Red Sox return to the playoffs for the first time since winning the 2018 World Series. They finished fifth in the AL East in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, making it the third time they have rebounded from a last-place finish to make the postseason. ... It is their first wild-card berth since 2009, before the current one-game playoff was instituted in 2012. ... Led the division from April 8 to May 23, from June 19-23 and June 27 to July 30, a total of 84 days. ... Swept at home by Yankees from Sept. 24-26 to fall into third place but swept the Nationals in final three games of season to clinch top wild card. ... Scored 334 of their 829 runs this season with two outs, most in the majors. ... Led the majors with 330 doubles. ... Six players had at least 20 homers, including Bobby Dalbec (25) and Kiké Hernandez (20). ... Eovaldi pitched six scoreless innings in his last start, against Baltimore on Sept. 29. The Red Sox have won seven of his past eight. He leads all AL qualified pitchers with 1.79 walks per nine innings, ranks second with 5.57 K/BB and seventh with 195 strikeouts.