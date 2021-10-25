October Glance: Once a World Series regular in the 1990s, the Braves are back for first time in 22 years after 12 playoff appearances from 2000-20 failed to produce a pennant. They’re looking for second title in Atlanta history, after Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz, Chipper Jones and manager Bobby Cox led Braves to 1995 crown. Franchise also won World Series championships in 1957 (in Milwaukee) and 1914 (in Boston). ... Underdog Braves took down defending World Series champion Dodgers four games to two in NL Championship Series after blowing 2-0 and 3-1 leads against Los Angeles in 2020 NLCS. Dodgers had won 7 straight postseason elimination games dating to last year before Braves finally put them away, winning Game 6 at home 4-2. ... Eddie Rosario, acquired from Cleveland at July 30 trade deadline as part of outfield makeover, batted .560 (14 for 25) with 3 homers and 9 RBIs to win NLCS MVP award. He is hitting .474 with 1.313 OPS in postseason, including tiebreaking 3-run homer in NLCS clincher. ... Bullpen has been a big strength in October. Braves left-handed relievers limited LA hitters to 4 for 52 (.077) with 22 strikeouts in NLCS. Whether they can duplicate that success against Astros right-handed sluggers such as Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel could be a key to Series. ... In a unique family storyline, the 66-year-old Snitker squares off in World Series against his son, Troy, the Houston hitting coach. ... Braves won fourth consecutive division title this year and 21st overall, most in majors. Atlanta took 14 straight division crowns from 1991-2005, including first three during that run in NL West. ... Atlanta had fewest wins of any 2021 playoff team and less than two clubs that didn’t even reach postseason: Toronto and Seattle. ... Braves shut down NL Central champion Brewers for 3-1 series victory in NLDS. Pitched consecutive shutouts, allowed six runs in four games and held Milwaukee off the scoreboard for 22 straight innings. Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP and longtime Braves star, hit tiebreaking homer in eighth inning of Game 4 clincher at home. ... Morton, who turns 38 next month, starts Series opener against his former team. The right-hander pitched Houston to 2017 World Series title, winning Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in relief by closing with four innings of one-run ball. He is 7-4 with 3.45 ERA in 16 postseason games, 15 starts, for Pittsburgh, Houston, Tampa Bay and Atlanta. ... Braves had a losing record most of first half and for the last time on Aug. 3, at 53-54. ... The 88 wins matched Braves’ fewest in a season they won a division title (2001). ... Atlanta threw 18 shutouts, second in majors to Brewers (19). ... Atlanta remade its outfield at midseason with great success after losing dynamic star Ronald Acuña Jr. to season-ending knee injury and Marcell Ozuna to hand injury and legal troubles. GM Alex Anthopoulos traded for outfielders Rosario, Duvall, Joc Pederson and Jorge Soler in July. Rosario was on injured list at the time with oblique strain. He made Braves debut Aug. 28 and hit .271 with 7 homers and 16 RBIs in 96 at-bats before going on playoff tear. Rosario, Duvall and Pederson combined to drive in 17 of Atlanta’s 28 runs in NLCS. ... Soler (.223, 27 HRs, 70 RBIs with Kansas City and Atlanta) could be good fit at DH in Houston if healthy enough. He tested positive for COVID-19 during NLDS and didn’t play in clincher vs. Milwaukee. Returned to roster for final two games of NLCS and went 1 for 2 with a double in pair of pinch-hit appearances. ... Freeman led NL with career-high 120 runs during regular season. Duvall topped league with 113 RBIs. Riley was second with 107 and Albies tied for third with 106. ... Braves won eight of last nine regular-season games, including three-game sweep that put away second-place Philadelphia in NL East.