Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak sits in the dugout after his short start in Game 2 of the ALDS vs. the Yankees. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

You can say this much for Randy Dobnak: he kept the New York Yankees’ hitters in the ballpark Saturday night. That’s a bit like having an Uber driver who listens to death metal at full blast, spills his coffee on your pants, runs every red light between the airport and downtown and gets you to your destination a half-hour late because he thought he could outsmart his GPS — but at least doesn’t get you killed.

Okay, we’re not here to make fun of the unique background of Dobnak, the Minnesota Twins’ starter and losing pitcher in Game 2 of the American League Division Series — in part because, judging from his 4.99 rating, Dobnak was a lovely Uber driver, and in part because the fact a minor-league baseball player has to drive for Uber to make ends meet is more sad than amusing.

But it still seems somewhat amazing that a legitimately scary, 101-win team, trailing by a game in a best-of-five playoff series, would send to the mound at Yankee Stadium, with the task of saving the season, a 24-year-old right-hander who was pitching for Alderson-Broaddus College three years ago, for the Utica Unicorns of the independent United Shore Professional Baseball League two years ago and for the Class A Fort Myers Miracle six months ago — while moonlighting for Uber along the way.

It went about as well as you might expect, with Dobnak — a great story, a great find by the Twins’ scouting staff and by all accounts a prince of a guy, but making just his sixth big league start — getting torched by the Yankees’ relentless lineup for six hits and four earned runs in two-plus innings. What followed was an 8-2 Yankees victory that gives them a 2-0 lead in the series, with Game 3 on Monday at Minneapolis’s Target Field.

By the time Dobnak was Lyfted — er, lifted — three batters into the third inning, with the Twins trailing 1-0, he had loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Right-hander Tyler Duffey entered and went sacrifice fly (by Giancarlo Stanton), RBI single (Gleyber Torres), hit by pitch (Gary Sanchez), grand slam (Didi Gregorious). All four events occurred after Duffey had been ahead either 0-2 or 1-2 in the count; he has now inherited five base runners in the series, and all five have come around to score.

So what in the world were the Twins thinking with the choice of Dobnak — again, great guy, great story, great Uber rating — in Game 2? You can blame two things: Michael Pineda, and home run hysteria.

This probably should have been Pineda’s game, had the veteran right-hander not been suspended 60 games in September — at which point he was 6-1 with a 2.88 ERA in his previous 10 starts — after testing positive for a banned diuretic. By then it was too late for the Twins to go out and acquire another starter.

The Twins still could have gone with veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi, 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA and an all-star this season. To understand why they didn’t, you have to remember how consumed the sports is with home runs — for hitters, hitting them; and for pitchers, preventing them — at the end of a season that saw by far the most home runs (6,776) in history. That is especially true in this series, which features the two most prolific homer-hitting offenses in history — the Twins with 307, the Yankees with 306.

It is only a slight exaggeration to say whichever team harnessed the homer in this matchup — hitting them, and not giving them up — would be the one that advanced to the AL Championship Series.

Dobnak, then, had one important trait going for him, as far as the Twins’ management was concerned: he kept the ball on the ground. In 28 ⅓ big league innings, he gave up just one homer, producing a 52.9 percent groundball rate, which would have ranked fifth in the majors if he had compiled enough innings to qualify.

That’s what the numbers said. But on a human level, sending Dobnak into the intimidating atmosphere of Yankee Stadium in what was at that point the biggest game of the Twins’ season in hindsight seems unfair. The loss was the Twins’ 15th consecutive in the postseason, with 12 of those coming to the Yankees.

That horrid history doesn’t matter as much as everyone claims — only seven players on this year’s Twins roster were on the team that lost the 2017 AL wild card game to the Yankees, and nobody remains from the 2004 team that lost to New York in the Division Series. But on a certain level, it becomes part of the intimidation factor when this franchise steps into that stadium.

While the Twins’ plan to keep the Yankees’ hitters from leaving the ballpark blew up spectacularly, when Gregorius sent a 94-mph fastball from Duffey into the bleachers in right for a grand slam, the Yankees — after giving up three homers in Friday night’s 10-4 win — fared much better against the Twins’ storied “Bomba Squad,” thanks to Masahiro Tanaka and four relievers.

Like Dobnak for the Twins, Tanaka, a 30-year-old right-hander who made his second all-star team this summer, was a logical choice on paper to start this game. The Twins had the majors’ highest batting average (. 294) and second-highest slugging percentage (. 537) against fastballs, but Tanaka threw the second-fewest fastballs of any qualified starter in the game (30.5 percent of his overall pitches).

But what Tanaka had over Dobnak, of course, was the pedigree and postseason résumé. His five solid innings — in which he allowed just three hits, one walk and one run while striking out seven — pushed him to 4-2 with a 1.54 ERA in six playoff starts.

The Twins now are in an awful spot. Even if they survive Game 3, with Odorizzi facing Yankees right-hander Luis Severino, they don’t have a starter lined up for Game 4 — their choices coming down to ace Jose Berrios on short rest, or what amounts to a bullpen game.

Would things have been different if the Twins had gone with Odorizzi instead of Dobnak in Game 2? We’ll never know. But home run hysteria is a dangerous thing — which sometimes can make a smart team outthink itself.