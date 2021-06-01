White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet -- the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft -- is widely viewed as a future closer, allowing one run in his first 21 2/3 innings in the majors. La Russa isn’t asking too much of the 21-year-old reliever, who was on the injured list with an upper back strain from April 29 to May 7. “We’ve tried to be careful not to bring him back two games in a row,” La Russa said. “You can’t ask a pitcher about that because they’re going to say, ‘Yeah, I’m ready.’”