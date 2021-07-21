Twins: Arraez left in the bottom of the fourth due to right knee soreness and was listed as day-to-day. “He’s going to be on crutches just to make sure he’s not putting weight on his leg,” Baldelli said. ... OF Kyle Garlick (sports hernia) started a minor league rehabilitation assignment Tuesday night for Triple-A St. Paul. Garlick hasn’t played since June 8, but Baldelli said the assignment will dictate whether Garlick can avoid surgery. … OF Rob Refsnyder (left hamstring strain) also was scheduled to start a rehab assignment at St. Paul. Baldelli said there is no timeline for a return on either Garlick or Refsnyder.