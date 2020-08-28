The White Sox are 12-7 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago leads the league in hitting with a .269 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the club with an average of .345.
The Royals are 8-12 against division opponents. Kansas City has hit 35 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads them with seven, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and has 30 RBIs.
Maikel Franco leads the Royals with 14 extra base hits and is batting .239.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Danny Duffy: (arm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
