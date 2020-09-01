The Twins are 11-13 against AL Central opponents. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .311.
The White Sox are 15-8 against division opponents. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .372.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 13 home runs and is slugging .664.
Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and has 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (left shoulder), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Yoan Moncada: (leg), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.