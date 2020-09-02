The Twins are 12-13 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota is slugging .401 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .680 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.
The White Sox have gone 15-9 against division opponents. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .329, good for third in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the lineup with a mark of .385.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 41 hits and is batting .328.
Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .626.
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Yoan Moncada: (leg), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
