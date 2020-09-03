The Royals are 10-16 against AL Central opponents. Kansas City has slugged .402 this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with a .477 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and eight home runs.
The White Sox are 15-10 in division matchups. Chicago has hit 65 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the team with 12, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield is second on the Royals with seven home runs and is batting .279.
Abreu leads the White Sox with 47 hits and is batting .313.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.