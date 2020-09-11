The White Sox are 19-10 against AL Central opponents. Chicago has hit 74 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Abreu leads the team with 13, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.
The Tigers are 9-16 against AL Central Division opponents. Detroit has hit 54 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with eight, averaging one every 19.4 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 55 hits and is batting .311.
Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 48 hits and has 28 RBIs.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
