Lyles was trying to win in four consecutive outings for the first time in his career. The right-hander allowed five runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings while striking out three, walking three and hitting Abreu with a pitch in the first. ... Rangers SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two singles and a walk. He drove in a run and scored the other for the Rangers on a sacrifice fly by Adolis Garcia in the eighth. ... Kiner-Falefa’s two stolen bases made Texas 18-of-18 on steal attempts this month. ... RHP Kohei Arihara was designated for assignment by the Rangers, who signed the Japanese pitcher to a two-year contract last winter. If he clears waivers, Texas will outright him to the minors and invite him to spring training as a non-roster player.