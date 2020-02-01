When Mike Rizzo earned the promotion to be the Nationals’ full-time GM in 2009, he called his dad and the two had an emotional conversation. Mike recalled that his dad’s first words were, “It’s about time.”

“My dad is totally responsible for where I’m at today,” Mike Rizzo said Saturday. “Not only the way he brought me up in baseball but that he gave me the love of the game, and we worked out hard together for me to become a good player. He taught me how to work hard, be aggressive, go after what you want and get it done.”