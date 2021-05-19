Braves: LHP Grant Dayton (thigh inflammation) was activated from the 10-day injured list. LHP Tucker Davidson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after allowing three runs in six innings Tuesday night in his 2021 debut. Manager Brian Snitker said Davidson “will be in the mix” for spot starts as RHP Huascar Ynoa (broken right hand) is expected to miss two months. ... The team acquired C Kevan Smith from Tampa Bay for cash. Smith, 32, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday. He was 1 for 4 in three games with the Rays this season. C Jeff Mathis was designated for assignment. Mathis, 38, was 0 for 9 with five strikeouts in three games.