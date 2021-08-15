Eaton batted .200 with one homer and two RBIs for the Angels, getting 13 hits and striking out 16 times. Los Angeles signed the 10-year veteran last month after the White Sox released him.
The Angels acquired Eaton to play right field while they were short-handed in the outfield with injuries to Mike Trout and Justin Upton. Los Angeles then recalled top prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh, eliminating its need for a veteran outfielder.
Eaton also made his major league pitching debut for the Angels, throwing 21 pitches in a scoreless two-hit inning to wrap up a blowout loss to Colorado last month.
Hoyt is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in seven games with the Angels this season.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports