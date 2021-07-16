Reds: All-Star RF Nick Castellanos was replaced after getting hit in the arm with a pitch in the third inning. ... RHP Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Friday. ... RHP Art Warren (left oblique strain) went on the 10-day injured list. ... RHP Jeff Hoffman (shoulder) is expected to wind up his rehab and could get a start next week against the New York Mets, manager David Bell said. ... RHP Sonny Gray (rib cage strain) is expected to start Sunday after landing on the injured list July 8.