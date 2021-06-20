Rockies: RHP Jon Gray is scheduled to make a rehab start Sunday with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque. Gray, on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain, is scheduled to throw 60 to 70 pitches. He’ll be assessed by team trainers and medical staff after the outing and if all goes well, he could rejoin the Rockies rotation by the middle of next week.