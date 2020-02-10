The D-backs hope Ahmed can anchor the middle of the team’s defense along with Ketel Marte, who will likely split time between second base and center field. Ahmed won his Gold Gloves in each of the past two seasons.

Ahmed’s signing caps a busy offseason for the D-backs. The moves include signing free agent pitcher Madison Bumgarner and outfielder Kole Calhoun, re-signing outfielder David Peralta and acquiring outfielder Starling Marte in a trade.

Arizona’s pitchers and catchers have their first workout of spring training Wednesday. The full team has its first workout on Feb. 17.

