The Red Sox are 12-25 against opponents from the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .328.
The Orioles have gone 12-22 against division opponents. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .377.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .527.
Hanser Alberto leads the Orioles with 57 hits and has 17 RBIs.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Alex Verdugo: (hamstring), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).
Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (hand), Chris Davis: (left knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.