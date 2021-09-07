Braves starter Max Fried pitched out of a jam in the second when he struck out Lane Thomas to strand a runner at third, and escaped trouble in the fourth when he stranded two runners on Thomas’ groundout. The lefty left a runner at third in the fifth when he picked off Carter Kieboom at first. The pickoff was Fried’s sixth, and his 20 pickoffs since he debuted in 2017 are most in the major leagues.