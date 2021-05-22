Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes, on the 60-day IL with a left wrist strain, began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. He is eligible to return on June 3. “He’s missed enough time that we have to build him back up,” Shelton said. ... RHP Trevor Cahill was placed on the 10-day IL with left side discomfort. Shelton said no decision has been made on who will fill Cahill’s next scheduled start on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs. RHP Kyle Crick (right triceps) was activated off the 10-day IL.