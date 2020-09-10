The Marlins are 12-12 against NL East opponents. The Miami offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a mark of .292.
The Phillies are 17-9 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .338, good for fourth in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with a mark of .410.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs and has 12 RBIs.
J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 27 RBIs and is batting .259.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.