The Rays are 13-5 in home games. Tampa Bay has slugged .439, good for third in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
The Marlins are 10-8 on the road. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.22. Pablo Lopez leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Rays with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .566.
Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with five home runs and is batting .224.
INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
