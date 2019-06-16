Pittsburgh Pirates (31-39, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (25-43, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chris Archer (3-6, 5.73 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Pittsburgh will meet at Marlins Park on Sunday.

The Marlins are 13-24 in home games. Miami has slugged .348, last in the league. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with a .441 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Pirates are 18-21 in road games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .364. The Marlins won the last meeting 4-3. Pablo Lopez earned his fifth victory and Harold Ramirez went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Miami. Geoff Hartlieb registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alfaro leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .271. Brian Anderson is 10-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 48 extra base hits and has 64 RBIs. Colin Moran is 8-for-35 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .237 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .278 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by six runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.