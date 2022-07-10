Alcantara spins another gem, Marlins top Mets 2-0 in 10

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Sandy Alcantara extended his shutout streak to 19 innings and pinch-runner Billy Hamilton scored on a throwing error by catcher Tomás Nido in the 10th, sending the Miami Marlins past the New York Mets 2-0 on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Luke Williams added an RBI single for the Marlins, who salvaged a four-game split with the NL East leaders. Tanner Scott struck out Francisco Lindor with runners at the corners for his 12th save.

New York begins a three-game series at second-place Atlanta on Monday night.

Alcantara, likely to be selected to the NL All-Star team later Sunday, allowed six hits in seven innings and lowered his ERA to 1.73. He struck out four and walked one.

The right-hander has pitched at least seven innings in each of his last 12 starts.

Jon Berti had three hits for the second straight game and got his major league-leading 27th stolen base for Miami.

Advertisement

Hamilton was inserted as the automatic runner in the 10th, replacing Garrett Cooper. With a 1-2 count on Jesús Aguilar, the speedy Hamilton took off and easily stole third. He scored when Nido’s throw sailed well over Eduardo Escobar’s head into left field.

Nido scored the winning run Saturday in the 10th inning on a throwing error by Miami reliever Tanner Scott.

Jesús Sánchez and Bryan De La Cruz singled off Tommy Hunter (0-1) before Williams’ single made it 2-0.

Richard Bleier (1-1) worked a hitless ninth for the win.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article