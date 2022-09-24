Alcantara strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 4-1

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz homered, doubled twice and singled for Miami. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 27-year-old Alcantara (14-8) allowed Joey Meneses’ home run in the first and little else. In his 13th start of at least eight innings this season, the All-Star righty gave up three hits, walked one and hit a batter.

After striking out the side in a perfect eighth, Alcantara was lifted at 99 pitches. A few boos from the crowd of 16,099 were heard when Dylan Floro entered to pitch the ninth. Floro closed for his seventh save.

JJ Bleday’s two-run single in the first put the Marlins ahead 2-1. The sinking line drive to right-center fell between outfielders Victor Robles and Lane Thomas, scoring Brian Anderson and Garrett Cooper.

Advertisement

De La Cruz connected against Erick Fedde (6-11) to lead off the fourth. It was his 11th homer of the season and fourth since being recalled from Triple-A on Sept. 6.

The Marlins added a run in the sixth on Miguel Rojas’ two-out RBI double, ending Fedde’s outing.

Fedde gave up four runs and nine hits, walked one and struck out four. He had a 4-1 career record and 2.24 ERA against Miami before his start Saturday.

The Nationals struck quickly against Alcantara with Meneses’ drivet in the first. Meneses drove Alcantara’s sinker over the wall in right for his 11th homer.

WBC PRESENCE

With loanDepot park serving as host of all three rounds of the World Baseball Classic, a mural depicting the event next spring was unveiled before the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (back spasms) will not make his next start after he didn’t throw his bullpen Saturday. ... DH Nelson Cruz (left eye inflammation) missed his ninth straight game.

UP NEXT

RHP Aníbal Sánchez (2-6, 4.40) will start the series finale for the Nationals on Sunday and the Marlins will go with RHP Edward Cabrera (6-3, 2.91).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article