Alex Rodriguez on Hall of Fame: 'I hope I get in one day'

The three-time MVP appeared on 34.3% of ballots in January, receiving 135 of 394 votes. A player needed to receive at least 296 votes for the 75% needed for election.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Alex Rodriguez hopes to rebound in Hall of Fame voting after falling far short in his first try on the ballot.

“I hope I get in one day. It would be an incredible honor,” Rodriguez said Wednesday during an online session with reporters ahead of his first ESPN broadcast of the baseball season. “I’d be terribly disappointed if I don’t get in, but if I don’t get in I have no one to blame but myself.”