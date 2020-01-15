He gets one point for a game in which he gets 10 outs or more, and he will receive $250,000 each for earning 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20 points. After that, he would get $500,000 apiece for earning 22, 24, 26 and 28 points.

He also could earn $2.5 million in innings incentives. He will get $500,000 apiece for pitching 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150 innings.

Wood made just seven starts for the Reds last season while struggling to overcome a back injury. He didn’t make his season debut until July 28.

But Wood was a solid starter and occasional reliever for the Dodgers from 2015-18, pitching in the postseason each year. He went 16-3 with a 2.02 ERA in 2017, earning his first All-Star selection.

Wood will compete for a spot in the Dodgers’ rotation alongside Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Kenta Maeda. The other contenders to fill the hole left by Hyun-Jin Ryu, who signed with Toronto, include youngsters Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urías.

The Dodgers have been criticized by their fans for failing to make a splash in the free-agent market this winter. Wood and reliever Blake Treinen are Los Angeles’ biggest additions.

