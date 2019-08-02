Detroit Tigers (32-72, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (54-54, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-1, 3.86 ERA) Rangers: Lance Lynn (13-6, 3.83 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Detroit match up to begin the three-game series.

The Rangers are 32-22 on their home turf. Texas has slugged .446 this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with a .598 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 19-36 away from home. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .288, last in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .337.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 43 extra base hits and is batting .278. Danny Santana has 16 hits and is batting .381 over the last 10 games for Texas.

JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and is batting .231. Brandon Dixon is 10-for-34 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .285 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (forearm), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.