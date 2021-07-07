White Sox: C Yasmani Grandal had surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn tendon in his left knee. Grandal, who was placed on the injured list the previous day, had returned to Chicago for further testing. The White Sox expect him to return this season but will update the original diagnosis of four-to-six weeks. ... Twins: 3B Josh Donaldson was out of the lineup for the fourth straight game with a strained right hamstring, Donaldson will go through a full workout before Thursday’s game before determining his status. … RHP Griffin Jax was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to make room on the roster for Pineda.