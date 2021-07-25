Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (forearm tightness) threw off a mound and felt good, according to manager Luis Rojas. He said deGrom is progressing, but his next step hadn’t been determined yet and no decision will be made on whether to schedule a minor league rehab assignment until the two-time Cy Young Award winner goes “full tilt” off a mound. ... RHP Carlos Carrasco could finally be ready to join the Mets after a strong rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Syracuse. The 34-year-old Carrasco struck out six and walked none in three scoreless innings of two-hit ball against Buffalo. He threw 32 of 38 pitches for strikes following a rough outing last time out. Carrasco has been sidelined all season recovering from a hamstring injury after coming over from Cleveland in the January trade that also brought Francisco Lindor to New York. ... McNeil missed his third consecutive start because of left leg fatigue. He might be able to start a game in Monday’s doubleheader against Atlanta, Rojas said.