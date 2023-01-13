Alonso, Mets avoid arbitration with $14.5M, 1-year deal

NEW YORK — Pete Alonso agreed Friday on a $14.5 million contract with the New York Mets for next season to avoid salary arbitration.
The two-time All-Star and 2019 NL Rookie of the Year can become a free agent following the 2024 season.
Six other Mets players are eligible for arbitration: All-Star second baseman Jeff McNeil, catcher Tomás Nido, reliever Drew Smith, infielder Luis Guillorme and right-handers Jeff Brigham and Elieser Hernández.
Friday was the deadline for arbitration-eligible players to swap proposed salaries with their teams.
