Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said Soto (sore right knee) felt fine after the game was stopped Tuesday night. He kept warm during the rain delay and received some more treatment. Soto remained in the lineup Wednesday, but Martinez didn’t commit to starting the slugger in the nightcap. “We’ll see how he feels after the first game and we’ll go from there,” the manager said. Soto was limited to a pair of pinch-hitting appearances over the previous three games against Atlanta last weekend due to a sore right knee. ... RHP Stephen Strasburg, recovering from season-ending neck surgery, was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open a 40-man roster spot for Nolin.