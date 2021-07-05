Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco, sidelined all season by a strained right hamstring, practiced fielding from the Citi Field mound. He is scheduled to throw live batting practice in the next few days and then probably begin a minor league rehab assignment. Rojas said Carrasco might be able to join the Mets by the end of July. ... Acting general manager Zack Scott said it’s possible Carrasco and RHP Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) could be activated without being fully stretched out, hinting one or both could be used out of the bullpen. ... 3B J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse and could rejoin the Mets this weekend. ... With LHP David Peterson (right side soreness) on the injured list, Rojas said Robert Stock is “a strong option” to make a spot start Wednesday in the series finale. Rojas also mentioned RHP Nick Tropeano, another recent minor league acquisition. ... RHP Dellin Betances is scheduled for season-ending shoulder surgery Wednesday.