Astros: New closer Yimi García, acquired from the Marlins, was active. ... Another newly added reliever, Phil Maton, will join the Astros on Saturday after he was acquired Friday in a trade with the Indians that sent outfielder Myles Straw to Cleveland. When asked about whether he wished the Astros kept Straw, Baker said: “I can’t answer that. I don’t think that’s anybody’s business. I’m not the decision maker, so sometimes you have to do what the organization asks. Sometimes you don’t have a choice.”