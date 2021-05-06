Yankees: Urshela left in the eighth inning, shortly after making his diving stop and bad throw. He sent for an MRI on his knee. ... Odor was put on the 10-day IL with a left knee sprain on Wednesday, then examined by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad. “I don’t think it’s going to be a long thing,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. ... RHP Luis Severino is to throw to batters on Tuesday or Wednesday, his first time facing hitters since Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27 last year.