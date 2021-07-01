Indians: C Roberto Pérez (finger surgery) remains on track to be activated Saturday. He got a scare Wednesday night at Double-A Akron when he got hit on the right hand. “It was in the meat of the hand,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’s kind of bruised there.” Pérez will catch at Triple-A Columbus on Friday. ... Slugger Franmil Reyes (oblique strain) is also set to be activated Saturday after being sidelined since May 23.