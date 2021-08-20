There were runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the inning when Álvarez hit a ball to left field that a fan reached over the front row to grab, resulting in a ground-rule double because of fan interference. The crew chief called for a review and the call was upheld. Michael Brantley scored on the play to make it 8-1, and Houston added another run on a single by Gurriel. There was one out in the inning when Álvarez scored on a sacrifice fly by McCormick to leave Houston up 10-1.