Red Sox: C Kevin Plawecki left the game in the third with a jaw contusion after taking a ball hard off his mask. He was replaced by Christian Vázquez. … Left-hander Chris Sale, who has yet to pitch this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020, threw a bullpen session Tuesday. … DH J.D. Martinez returned to the lineup following a three-game absence after he jammed his left wrist sliding into a base against the Yankees last week.