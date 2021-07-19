Indians: Last season’s AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber threw on Monday for the first time since he was shut down in June with shoulder soreness. He threw from 60 feet. There isn’t a timetable for his return. ... OF Eddie Rosario (right abdominal strain) has been making progress toward a return and Francona said he should have more information on his status later this week. ... RHP DJ Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room from Mejia on the roster.