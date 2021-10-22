“He hits the ball in the opposite field and it stays straight,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It doesn’t have a slice on it, and everybody knows he can pull the ball, but he also has power the other way. He is only going to get better. ... And he has worked exceptionally hard to keep his legs together. He had both knees operated on, and we didn’t know how much playing he was going to do or if he was going to be able to play the outfield. That’s a tribute to him, the fact of how hard he has worked and he has continued to work to keep the strength there.”