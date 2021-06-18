White Sox: INF/OF Leury García was out on Friday because of a sore knee. Manager Tony La Russa said he bruised it sliding recently and they’re trying to be careful with him. ... LF Andrew Vaughn sustained a bruise to his face when a ball bounced and hit him as he slid into second on a double in the sixth inning. He remained in the game before being replaced by Adam Engel for the bottom of the eighth.