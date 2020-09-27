The White Sox are 18-11 in home games. Chicago ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .260 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the club with an average of .328.
The Cubs are 14-12 on the road. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.92. Yu Darvish leads the team with a 2.01 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 60 RBIs and is batting .321.
Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 24 extra base hits and is batting .258.
INJURIES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: (bicep), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Ildemaro Vargas: (hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
