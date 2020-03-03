The Yankees reacquired control of YES in August, joining Amazon and the Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy an 80% stake from The Walt Disney Co. in a deal that valued YES at $3.47 billion. Disney was required to sell 21st Century Fox’s regional sports networks as part of its acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets.
Yankees Global Enterprises owns a 26% share in YES, while Sinclair owns 20% and Amazon 15% with the right to purchase more. The rest is split among RedBird Capital, The Blackstone Group and Mubadala Capital.
